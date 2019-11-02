Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0-9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.20 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAR. Deutsche Bank cut Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.08. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 75.35%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

