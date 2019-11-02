Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Autoweb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoweb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of Autoweb stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Autoweb has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.20). Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoweb will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoweb news, Director Matias De Tezanos purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoweb by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoweb by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoweb by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

