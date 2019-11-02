Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-6.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.96-$15.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.07 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.88.

Shares of ADP opened at $162.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.81. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

