Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 535

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target lifted by HSBC from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 535 ($6.99) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 386 ($5.04) to GBX 414 ($5.41) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective (down previously from GBX 540 ($7.06)) on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 544.50 ($7.11).

Auto Trader Group stock traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 544.20 ($7.11). 4,013,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 525.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 548.20. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 387.90 ($5.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 606.80 ($7.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

