Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) vs. Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Critical Comparison

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Atomera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Atomera and Lattice Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $250,000.00 232.21 -$12.90 million ($1.02) -3.33 Lattice Semiconductor $398.80 million 6.65 -$26.32 million $0.22 90.86

Atomera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lattice Semiconductor. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -91.92% -84.32% Lattice Semiconductor 5.60% 19.16% 8.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atomera and Lattice Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A Lattice Semiconductor 0 0 5 0 3.00

Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential downside of 18.71%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Atomera.

Volatility & Risk

Atomera has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Atomera on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, such as port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, UHD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation sells its products directly to end customers; and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, mobile and consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

