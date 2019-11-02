Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Short Interest Down 6.5% in October

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $111.70 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $87.88 and a 12-month high of $115.19. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.16.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $485.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

