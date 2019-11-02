Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE ATO traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.70. 507,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,256. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $87.88 and a 12-month high of $115.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $485.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.16 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Atmos Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Atmos Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Atmos Energy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

