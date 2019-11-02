Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Atkore International Group worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 65,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 384.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 94,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. Atkore International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $36.18.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $493.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.63 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 82.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

