AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.53.

Shares of NYSE AZN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,007. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca bought 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 509,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 53,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

