AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.00

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 247015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. HSBC restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price target on AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca bought 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 141.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

