AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.00

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 247015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. HSBC restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price target on AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca bought 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 141.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.53% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Company Profile (NYSE:AZN)
AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.
