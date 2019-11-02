Astec Industries’ (ASTE) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33. Astec Industries has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $43.26.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.24 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Astec Industries news, VP Stephen C. Anderson acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,212. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 53,998 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

