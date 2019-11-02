Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ASB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

ASB traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,972 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $80,552.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,972 shares of company stock worth $234,632. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

