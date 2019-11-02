AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMK. William Blair began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. 79,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,625. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $29.37.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

