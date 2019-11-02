ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited provide specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals for acute and chronic conditions. It operates primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

APNHY opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $11.79.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers various oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biogicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and infant nutritional products.

