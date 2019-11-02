Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a negative net margin of 27.30%.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $6.70. 137,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,091. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASPN. ValuEngine lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

