Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) will post sales of $53.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ashford’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. Ashford reported sales of $50.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford will report full year sales of $228.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $231.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $251.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 million.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashford in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:AINC opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. Ashford has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $71.60.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford (AINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.