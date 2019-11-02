Aryacoin (AYA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,942.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $171,640.00 and $2,942.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000491 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001022 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin's total supply is 200,279,050 coins and its circulating supply is 80,078,069 coins.

Aryacoin's official website is aryacoin.io

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

