Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Sells $1,547,561.40 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $1,547,561.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.02 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 33.28%. Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $46.00 price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

