Arqma Reaches Market Cap of $40,226.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $40,226.00 and approximately $498.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,332.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.56 or 0.01978778 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.13 or 0.03132058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00629124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00667793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00052816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00406068 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 8,168,149 coins and its circulating supply is 2,123,606 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

