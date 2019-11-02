Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $193.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $287.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANET. Barclays assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Arista Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.52.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET stock traded down $59.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.30. 10,465,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.20, for a total value of $450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.89, for a total value of $2,467,655.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,905.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,257. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,040,000 after purchasing an additional 139,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,633,000 after purchasing an additional 174,887 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 53.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,967,000 after purchasing an additional 396,782 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 964,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 65,325.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,322,000 after purchasing an additional 816,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.