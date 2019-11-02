Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $193.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $287.00.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANET. Barclays assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Arista Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.52.
ANET stock traded down $59.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.30. 10,465,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.77.
In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.20, for a total value of $450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.89, for a total value of $2,467,655.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,905.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,257. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,040,000 after purchasing an additional 139,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,633,000 after purchasing an additional 174,887 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 53.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,967,000 after purchasing an additional 396,782 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 964,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 65,325.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,322,000 after purchasing an additional 816,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
