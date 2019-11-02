ARGA Investment Management LP Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 57.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,562 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Qorvo from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.48.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $34,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,101.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $133,846.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,633 shares of company stock worth $2,354,776 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $97.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $97.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

