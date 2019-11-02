ARGA Investment Management LP Boosts Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 160.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up about 0.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 5.7% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,435,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,661,000 after buying an additional 718,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,145,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,352,000 after purchasing an additional 66,593 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,580,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,725,000 after purchasing an additional 872,389 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,319,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,612,000 after purchasing an additional 117,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,498,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 91,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $61.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

