Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.04

Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$3.04 ($2.16) and last traded at A$3.03 ($2.15), with a volume of 247411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$2.97 ($2.11).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.82. The stock has a market cap of $888.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Arena REIT No 1’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. Arena REIT No 1’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

In other Arena REIT No 1 news, insider Robert de Vos 166,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th.

Arena REIT No 1 Company Profile (ASX:ARF)

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure property assets across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure property assets is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

