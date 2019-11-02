Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.30 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

ACA traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.88. 348,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,739. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.07. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 20.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

