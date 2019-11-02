Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Down 10.7% in October

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,400 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 815,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 391,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. Sidoti started coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,267,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,796,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,479,000 after purchasing an additional 378,083 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 779,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 442,820 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,790,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arcosa by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 86,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

ACA opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 20.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.30 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

