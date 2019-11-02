ARC Group WorldWide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

ARC Group WorldWide Inc (OTCMKTS:ARCW) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.25. ARC Group WorldWide shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

ARC Group WorldWide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group WorldWide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group WorldWide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.