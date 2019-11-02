Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARAV. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on Aravive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aravive in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of ARAV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.37. 15,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.28 and a current ratio of 11.28. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $74.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aravive news, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $27,307.28. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aravive by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aravive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aravive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Aravive by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 51,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

