Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,700 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 97,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,549. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $222.86 million, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.09.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 255.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APYX shares. ValuEngine lowered Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 66.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 277.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 21.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

