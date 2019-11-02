Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) Trading Down 10%

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)’s stock price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 32,996 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 797,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

AREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. Approach Resources had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. Research analysts forecast that Approach Resources Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AREX. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Approach Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Approach Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX)

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas.

