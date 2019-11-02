Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.9% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 112,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,354,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 108,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,392,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 72,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,309,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple to $280.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.78.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $255.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,099.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $255.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 51.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

