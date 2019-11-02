Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 48,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 194,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 2,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 65,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $255.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1,099.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $255.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nomura upped their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.78.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.