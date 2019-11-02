Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.18 Billion

Brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to announce $86.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.52 billion to $88.19 billion. Apple reported sales of $84.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $274.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $270.34 billion to $280.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $296.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $283.59 billion to $307.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $243.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.78.

AAPL stock traded up $7.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $255.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,737,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,794,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.08 and its 200-day moving average is $207.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1,099.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,101,423.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,264 shares of company stock worth $90,909,405. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 112,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 108,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 72,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

