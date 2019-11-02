Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.53 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $341.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In related news, Director Redd Hugh acquired 2,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,644.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,133,812 shares in the company, valued at $155,959,366.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,786,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 369,771 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,771,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,076,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,653,000 after purchasing an additional 668,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,492,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 141,558 shares during the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.