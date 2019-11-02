AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,981,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after buying an additional 224,400 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,062,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,624,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,105,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $482,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 15,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $1,493,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,543. Insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APPF. KeyCorp began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $106.10 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

APPF stock opened at $98.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AppFolio Inc has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 176.46 and a beta of 1.18.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.08 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 14.44%. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

