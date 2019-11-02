Apollo Global Management’s (APO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APO. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -205.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.31. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $43.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $159,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

