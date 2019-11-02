Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

NYSE:APO opened at $43.25 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.91.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $159,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

