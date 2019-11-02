Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.70. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $46.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $357.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.62 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.14%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

