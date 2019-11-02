ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ANZBY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ANZ stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. 29,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,590. ANZ has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

