Anoncoin Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $79,091.00 and $5.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.