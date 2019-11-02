Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns Equal weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,230 ($29.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,375 ($31.03) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,157.67 ($28.19).

Shares of AAL stock traded up GBX 61.90 ($0.81) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,043.50 ($26.70). 3,838,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,917.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,974.88. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,529.80 ($19.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98).

In other news, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,214 ($28.93) per share, for a total transaction of £22,140 ($28,929.83). Insiders acquired a total of 1,023 shares of company stock worth $2,257,891 over the last quarter.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

