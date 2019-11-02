Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Down 5.1%

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.70 and last traded at $47.20, approximately 3,025,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,809,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anaplan from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Anaplan alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of -28.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 50.87%. The company had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David Ying Xian Chung sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $54,675.00. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 49,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $2,361,966.96. In the last quarter, insiders sold 916,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,967,691. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 349.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731,817 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,110,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,198,000 after buying an additional 3,053,613 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,659,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Anaplan by 2,460.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,053,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,662,000 after buying an additional 1,973,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.