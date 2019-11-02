Analyzing Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) & Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI)

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Seelos Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proteostasis Therapeutics has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and Proteostasis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics N/A -610.53% -280.16% Proteostasis Therapeutics N/A -83.00% -65.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and Proteostasis Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics $5.76 million 3.63 -$9.24 million N/A N/A Proteostasis Therapeutics $2.84 million 15.12 -$61.83 million ($1.61) -0.52

Seelos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Seelos Therapeutics and Proteostasis Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Seelos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 545.16%. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,030.95%. Given Proteostasis Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proteostasis Therapeutics is more favorable than Seelos Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Proteostasis Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Proteostasis Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Proteostasis Therapeutics beats Seelos Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study. It has a collaboration agreements with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize products for the treatment of CF, non-classical CF, and other pulmonary diseases in the United States or the European Union; and Genentech, Inc. for licensing the technology and materials relating to therapeutic small molecule modulators. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

