Analyzing Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rapid7 and Dropbox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $244.09 million 10.41 -$55.54 million ($1.01) -51.51 Dropbox $1.39 billion 6.02 -$484.90 million ($1.31) -15.46

Rapid7 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dropbox. Rapid7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Rapid7 has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dropbox has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Rapid7 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Rapid7 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Dropbox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rapid7 and Dropbox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 0 2 15 1 2.94 Dropbox 1 0 9 0 2.80

Rapid7 currently has a consensus price target of $62.76, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. Dropbox has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.21%. Given Dropbox’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Rapid7.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid7 and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 -17.63% -39.52% -6.18% Dropbox -2.91% -6.57% -2.32%

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution. The company's incident detection and response solutions comprise InsightIDR; Managed Detection and Response, an outsourced service; and incident response services that offer customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it provides Logentries for cyber security; InsightOps, which simplifies IT infrastructure monitoring and troubleshooting by centralizing data from customers' network into a secure location; and Komand software. Further, the company provides consulting services in the areas of cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, penetration testing, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

