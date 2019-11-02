Analyzing Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) and China Distance Education (NASDAQ:DL)

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) and China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Distance Education has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hailiang Education Group and China Distance Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A China Distance Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and China Distance Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $218.36 million 7.90 $42.99 million N/A N/A China Distance Education $166.67 million 1.40 $11.63 million $0.42 16.67

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than China Distance Education.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Hailiang Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of China Distance Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of China Distance Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and China Distance Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A China Distance Education 8.72% 15.80% 5.39%

Summary

China Distance Education beats Hailiang Education Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, hotel management, sports activities consulting, school management, and purchasing and transportation services, as well as after-school enrichment program, overseas study trip, and international study programs. In addition, the company's schools offer basic educational programs and international programs at the primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities, SAT courses for the United States universities, and VCE courses for the Australia universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. As of June 30, 2018, it had 22,110 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China. Its online professional education courses cover a wide range of industries, including accounting, law, healthcare, construction engineering and others. The company also offer online test preparation courses to self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees and to secondary school and college students for various academic and entrance exams. It offers online foreign language courses. China Distance Education Holdings was founded by Zhengdong Zhu, Baohong Yin and Hongfeng Sun in July 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

