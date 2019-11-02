Analyzing CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (OTCMKTS:EARN)

CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CV and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV N/A N/A N/A Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT -2.05% 8.89% 0.84%

CV has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CV and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV $8.64 million N/A -$9.35 million N/A N/A Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $54.55 million 2.53 -$11.30 million N/A N/A

CV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of CV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CV and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV 0 0 0 0 N/A Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.16%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than CV.

Dividends

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. CV does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats CV on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on the acquisition and management of residential non-performing loans and REO properties in the United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Realty Finance Corp. and changed its name to CV Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. CV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

