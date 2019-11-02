Analysts Set Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) Price Target at €40.83

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.83 ($47.48).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VOS shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Vossloh alerts:

Shares of ETR VOS opened at €36.50 ($42.44) on Wednesday. Vossloh has a twelve month low of €31.00 ($36.05) and a twelve month high of €47.40 ($55.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62. The company has a market capitalization of $641.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.93.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.