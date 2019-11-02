Analysts Set Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Price Target at $61.60

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Gabelli raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. G.Research raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 386,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 173,053 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 103,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TTPH stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($8.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.60) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 1,072.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -26.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

