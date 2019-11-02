Analysts Set Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Price Target at $7.79

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 389,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 106,293 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 347,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

