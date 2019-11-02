Analysts Set Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) PT at $17.75

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,670. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

