Analysts Expect United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. United States Cellular reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.46%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. ValuEngine upgraded United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on United States Cellular from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on United States Cellular from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

In related news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $574,774.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,714.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 17,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $632,003.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth about $3,570,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 46.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 379.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USM traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 858,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,636. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.82. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

